TheSportsCampus

The Proteas levelled the five-match T20 series against West Indies 1-1 when they beat the hosts by 16 runs at the National Cricket Stadium on Sunday. In an impressive response to their loss just one day prior, the unchanged visitors returned with renewed hunger, giving the confident home side a few things to consider in the one-day gap between today’s fixture and the next, taking place on Tuesday.

South Africa were allowed just six more runs in their total than their Match One effort – 166/7 – as they seemed to once again struggle to pile on the runs in the slow pitch conditions, particularly after the losses of Quinton de Kock (26 off 20) and Reeza Hendricks (42 off 30) up front. The opening pair once again got off to solid start, putting on 73 runs in 6.5 overs after being asked to bat first by Windies captain, Kieron Pollard.

Captain, Temba Bavuma smashed a valiant 46 from 33 deliveries (5x4s, 1x6) while struggling to hold partnerships together. Another middle order batting collapse saw the losses of David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen and Rassie van der Dussen for 11, 10 and two respectively. George Linde was also trapped LBW for three off three but made up for it with the ball in hand (2/19).

He and Tabraiz Shamsi (1/16) strangled the opposition’s middle order, producing the game-changing moments that saw the momentum shift in South Africa’s favour. Together, they conceded an impressive, collective 35 runs for their eight overs, to starve the run rate and put their side in a good position to defend their total. They accounted for dangermen Nicholas Pooran (9), Andre Russell (5) and Pollard (1) as the hosts were reduced to 150/9 in their reply.

The seam bowling trio of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje (1/27) and Lungi Ngidi (1/49) grafted hard and their hard work was rewarded with vital wickets at the top of the innings, as well as the end. Rabada was the pick of the bowling attack with 3/37.

Match Three will be played at the same venue on Tuesday, 29 June at 14:00 local time.