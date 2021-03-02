TheSportsCampus

A busy schedule of fixtures in the cricket calendar take place in March, both international and domestic action with a number of key games for fans to enjoy.

New Zealand vs Australia

The number one team in the world, New Zealand, will be looking to seal their test series versus Australia as early as the first week of March.

Martin Guptill’s 97 in the second test led New Zealand to a four-wicket victory in Dunedin as the opener smashed eight sixes and six fours off 50 balls as the hosts posted 219-7.

The third game is set to take place in Wellington on Wednesday 3 March 2021. Those who are unable to attend in person can watch the game via live cricket streaming. If it is anything like the second test, then fans are in for a treat.

Australia rallied from 113-6 in Dunedin with Marcus Stoinis notching up 78 runs off just 37 balls before he was caught out in what was the penultimate ball of the tie.

New Zealand won the first test by 53 runs on Monday 22 February.

India vs England

The following day we will see the fourth and final test between India and England, with the former currently leading the series 2-1.

England were embarrassed in the third test in Ahmedabad, citing a bad pitch for their measly 112 and 81 totals that saw them beaten in just two days.

Captain Joe Root claimed England ‘misread’ the conditions of the pitch heading into the third test. An incredible 17 wickets fell on day two as India won by 10 wickets. Root said:

"We wanted to give our seamers, which we feel is a big strength of ours, a chance to exploit those conditions. Unfortunately, it was a slight misread."

India head into the final test as the bookmakers’ clear favourites having won two of the first three matches and off the back of the hiding they’ve just given Chris Silverwood’s side.

Axar Patel took five wickets from his 15 overs with a run economy of just 2.13, whilst teammate Ravichandran Ashwin took four England batsmen from his 15 overs, putting up a 3.20 economy.

However, India will be without Jasprit Bumrah, who has been granted leave for ‘personal reasons’. This leaves the squad down to 17 players.

2021 Pakistan Super League

Onto domestic action and the sixth season of the Pakistan Super League started on 20 February. Four of the six teams have made an impressive start, whilst the Quetta Gladiators are the only winless team after three matches.

The action comes thick and fast with a game almost every day in Karachi and Lahore.

Defending champions Karachi Kings and last season’s runners-up the Lahore Qalanders appear to be the two teams to watch from the opening days of the new season.

Regular season action concludes on 16 March between the Qalanders and Multan Sultans, with the playoffs start just two days later between the top four teams. This season’s finals will all take place at the Gaddafi Stadium.